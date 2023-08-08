Man appears in court in connection with the death of 12-year-old Leeds boy on the M62

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle while walking along the M62 on Saturday evening.

Matthew Rycroft is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. The 36-year-old, of Nowell View, Harehills, is also charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing, before the case was moved to Leeds Crown Court. Held on remand, he will next appear in court on September 5.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the collision in which a Toyota C-HR struck Callum Rycroft on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

Callum Rycroft, 12, from Leeds, was named as the victim of a collision on the M62 on the evening of August 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

It is believed Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision. The road was closed until around 11am the next morning.

A 47-year-old male, who was the driver of the Toyota, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her son. She said: “Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.