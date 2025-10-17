Man appears in court charged with assisting suicide after death of Leeds woman

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Miles Cross appearing at Wrexham Magistrates' Court | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court charged with assisting suicide by supplying a chemical to a woman who died in Leeds.

Miles Cross, 33, is accused of four counts of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by providing a chemical compound, with the intention of assisting suicide or a suicide attempt.

On Thursday, Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly provided chemicals on August 22 last year to Shubhreet Singh. Ms Singh, 26, died in Leeds, West Yorkshire, last year.

The three other counts, alleged to have happened in August and September last year, relate to people who are still alive and whose names cannot be published because of reporting restrictions.

Cross, who wore a black suit and tie, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

He was given bail with conditions including not to possess any chemicals that could assist or facilitate suicide, not to access suicide forums, not to possess electrical communication devices without registering them with police and not to access any communication applications that do not retain data.

District Judge Gwyn Jones adjourned the case to November 14, when a plea hearing will take place at Mold Crown Court.

Cross, of Llys Nantgarw, Wrexham, was charged following a North Wales Police investigation into sales via an online forum.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into Ms Singh’s death.