Emergency crews called to Seacroft as man and woman rushed to hospital after serious assault in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called by the ambulance service to Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft at about 8.05pm last night (Tuesday) after a man was found with serious injuries following a serious assault. A woman had also suffered an injury to her hand.
They were taken to hospital for treatment to the non-life-threatening injuries.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Enquiries remain ongoing into the assault, which is believed to have involved another three males.
Anyone who has information about what happened, or any footage or CCTV is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240399148.
Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.