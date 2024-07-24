Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Leeds.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft at about 8.05pm last night (Tuesday) after a man was found with serious injuries following a serious assault. A woman had also suffered an injury to her hand.

They were taken to hospital for treatment to the non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft | Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries remain ongoing into the assault, which is believed to have involved another three males.

Anyone who has information about what happened, or any footage or CCTV is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240399148.