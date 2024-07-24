Emergency crews called to Seacroft as man and woman rushed to hospital after serious assault in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Leeds.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft at about 8.05pm last night (Tuesday) after a man was found with serious injuries following a serious assault. A woman had also suffered an injury to her hand.

They were taken to hospital for treatment to the non-life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened on Boggart Hill Drive in SeacroftThe incident happened on Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft
The incident happened on Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft | Google

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

Enquiries remain ongoing into the assault, which is believed to have involved another three males.

Anyone who has information about what happened, or any footage or CCTV is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240399148.

Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. 

Related topics:Leeds