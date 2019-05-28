Man and woman from Leeds charged after Yorkshire caravan park attack and police chase

A man and woman from Leeds have been charged with multiple offences after an attack at a caravan park near Filey that led to a police chase.

Police embarked on a high-speed chase of the two suspects after another two men were "cut" and others assaulted at the Crow's Nest caravan park a about 7.45pm on Sunday, May 26.

One man was left with cuts to his head and the other man had cuts to his leg.

The man and woman were pursued along the A64 as they fled in a grey Vauxhall Astra towards the direction of Scarborough.

During the chase, police attempted to stop them at Potter Brompton using a stinger device but the car continued to speed away.

At one point, near West Heslerton, the car stopped and reversed into a police car before speeding off again.

It eventually stopped in Scampston.

There, the man ran off from the car into the nearby fields.

He was chased and arrested.

The woman who had stayed in the car was also arrested.

They have now been charged with a number of offences.

The man, 29, from Wetherby, has been charged with assault, common assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance

He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 28.

The woman, 31, from Leeds, has been charged with four counts of assault by beating and using threatening / abusive words or behaviour

She is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 24 June.

Motorists who had been driving on the A64 had to drive out of the way to avoid being hit by the Astra.