Leeds man admits striking deal to buy £17 million of cannabis smuggled from America
James Montgomery, who has been held on remand since November, admitted conspiracy to supply a Class B drug.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Hull.
The 44-year-old, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, denied knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition in respect of goods, which was accepted by the Crown.
Prosecutor Chloe Fairley conceded that Montgomery was not aware that the drug had been imported.
The case was adjourned for reports and he will appear again for sentencing on February 27. His barrister, Anthony Sugare, said that Montgomery was aware it will result in a custodial sentence.
The incident involved attempts to buy 213kg of cannabis, which was coming from across the Atlantic.
Montgomery, was arrested in the Allerton Bywater area on November 4.
He was targeted as part of an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police.