Leeds man admits striking deal to buy £17 million of cannabis smuggled from America

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds man has admitted striking a deal for cannabis worth £17 million that was being smuggled from America.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Montgomery, who has been held on remand since November, admitted conspiracy to supply a Class B drug.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery has admitted conspiracy to supply 213kg of cannabis. | Getty

The 44-year-old, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, denied knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition in respect of goods, which was accepted by the Crown.

Prosecutor Chloe Fairley conceded that Montgomery was not aware that the drug had been imported.

The case was adjourned for reports and he will appear again for sentencing on February 27. His barrister, Anthony Sugare, said that Montgomery was aware it will result in a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident involved attempts to buy 213kg of cannabis, which was coming from across the Atlantic.

He was targeted as part of an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police.