Man accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago will stand trial in Leeds

A man accused of the murder of police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago is to stand trial in Leeds.
By Nick Frame
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

On Tuesday Mr Justice Bryan transferred the case of Piran Ditta Khan, 74, from the Old Bailey in London to Leeds Crown Court. During a hearing at the Old Bailey, the senior judge said the case would be heard by a High Court judge, with a plea hearing on July 14.

A new date for a trial lasting up to six weeks would be fixed, he said.

Khan attended the hearing by video link from Belmarsh prison in south London and was assisted by an interpreter.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed 18 years ago. The man accused of her murder is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court.PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed 18 years ago. The man accused of her murder is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court.
PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed 18 years ago. The man accused of her murder is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court.

PC Beshenivsky was 38 when she was killed on November 18, 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford.

The married mother-of-three was a probationer with only nine months’ service when she was killed. Her colleague, Pc Teresa Millburn, was seriously injured.

In April this year, Khan was brought to Britain from Pakistan and charged with the murder of Pc Beshenivsky.

He was also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. The defendant is accused of robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash of a value unknown.

The firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol. All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on the same day. The defendant remains in custody.