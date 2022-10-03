Tony Brooks has already admitted unlawfully killing Kirstie Ellis at a house in Leeds earlier this year, but has so far denied her murder.

A trial is due to start later this month.

However, the 36-year-old is now set to appear at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon for a half-hour plea hearing.

Kirstie Ellis was found dead at a house in Stanningley in March.

Brooks, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been held on remand since his arrest.

The body of 35-year-old Kirstie Ellis was found at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday, March 25.

Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

Brooks admitted a charge of manslaughter during a hearing in April, but pleaded not guilty to her murder.

In a tribute after her death, her parents described her as a "beautiful soul", saying: "Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear, that our gorgeous daughter is no longer with us.

"Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

"Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly."

Brooks has also denied burglary at a house in Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, on March 7 and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on the day Miss Ellis' body was found.