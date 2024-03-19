Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ibrahim Albashir required an interpreter for the short hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning. It followed a savage attack on a woman in her 30s on Sunday evening, March 17, on Otley Road in Headingley.

Albashir, 32, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. No plea was entered and no application was made for bail because he is of no fixed address. He was remanded back into custody and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 16. The court was told that a full psychiatric report will be sought.

The woman was attacked with a broken bottle as she waited at the bus stop on Otley Road. (pic by Google Maps)

Police reports suggested the woman had been waiting at the bus stop and was approached by a male whom she did not know and was attacked with the bottle. She suffered cuts to her head and neck during the assault.