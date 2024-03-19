Man accused of frenzied broken-bottle attack on woman at Leeds bus stop appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ibrahim Albashir required an interpreter for the short hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning. It followed a savage attack on a woman in her 30s on Sunday evening, March 17, on Otley Road in Headingley.
Albashir, 32, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. No plea was entered and no application was made for bail because he is of no fixed address. He was remanded back into custody and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 16. The court was told that a full psychiatric report will be sought.
Police reports suggested the woman had been waiting at the bus stop and was approached by a male whom she did not know and was attacked with the bottle. She suffered cuts to her head and neck during the assault.
Leeds CID launched an investigation and asked for anyone with information to come forward "as a matter of urgency”. Information can be reported to Leeds District CID by calling 101 or using the force's Live Chat function online, quoting crime reference 13240147225. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.