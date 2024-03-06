Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Andrew Metcalfe was brought from custody to Leeds Magistrates' Court for a preliminary hearing this morning, having been charged with killing Theresa 'Terri' Jordan in Harehills 2022.

Metcalfe, 39, of Ashton Mount, Harehills, appeared in court accompanied in the dock by a security officer. Wearing a grey jumper and black tracksuit bottoms, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

In addition to murder, he is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body. No pleas was entered at this stage. He was remanded into custody following the short, five-minute hearing and will now make a first appearance at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, March 7.

The body of Terri was discovered in bushes on Kimberley Road, near to the Asda store, on the afternoon of June 23, 2022 by a member of the public.

Mark Metcalfe appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with murdering Terri Jordan in July of 2022. (pics by National World / WYP)

Having been identified, Terri's family said: “Beloved daughter, mother and sister who will be sadly missed. Gone but not forgotten. We will see you again, this is not where it ends. We will carry you with us until we see you again. Rest in peace.”