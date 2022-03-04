Man abducted from Hunslet home before being found with injuries in park as police appeal launched

At 9.59am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a man found with injuries near to Bradford Moor Park, in Killinghall Road, Bradford.

It was established the man had been abducted from an address in Belinda Street, Hunslet, Leeds.

Bradford Moor Park cc google

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening, police confirmed.

Scenes are in place in Belinda Street and Killinghall Road to undergo forensic examination and searches.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at either location or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220118335 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.