Male domestic-violence victim said relationship with Leeds woman was 'hell'

A downtrodden partner described his long-running relationship with a woman as “hell” after she being drunkenly attacked him.
By Nick Frame
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Natasha Horsfall launched into the assault on the man as they watched TV, accusing him of sleeping with someone else. It happened on the evening of May 12, at a property on Roundhay Place, Chapeltown.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the couple had been in a relationship for around nine years, which the male victim said had been “hell” due to Horsfall’s heavy drinking and bouts of violence.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said 39-year-old Horsfall had downed two-and-a-half bottles of wine that night when she turned on him. She then repeatedly hit him to the head. He told her: “Just kill me if you’re going to kill me.” He eventually pushed her away and walked outside.

The man said his relationship with Horsfall was "hell". (pic by National World)The man said his relationship with Horsfall was "hell". (pic by National World)
Horsfall, of Hawthorn Road, Yeadon, admitted a charge of common assault. She appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall, where she has been held on remand since her arrest.

She has one conviction for three offences dating back to 2017, which included assault, battery and failing to surrender to custody.

No mitigation was offered by her barrister, Martin Morrow, after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would not jail her. He instead gave her a 12-month community order and 25 rehabilitation days.

He told her: “You’re now accumulating a significant criminal record. On this occasion you assaulted your partner with your fist. It was persistent and it caused significant harm.

"You could not complain if I sent you to prison, but I’m not going to do that. The best way to sort things out is to make the order.”