Major police search launched to find 14-year-old described as 'high risk missing person' in Yorkshire
A major police search has been launched to find a 14-year-old girl last seen at a Jet Garage on Saturday morning - described as a 'high risk missing person'.
Desteny Sturgess Green went missing from the Womersley, North Yorkshire area this morning.
Desteny was last seen at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in Askern at 6.50am on Saturday March 5.
North Yorkshire Police said: "We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high risk missing person.
"Desteny has links in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.
"She is described as approx 5 foot 5 in height, slim build, and she has long straight brown hair.
"Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, nike trainers, and she was carrying a black bag.
"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Desteny, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately."
Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101.
If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999 and quote reference number 12220038265.