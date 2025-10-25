These are just some of the shocking weapons taken off the streets of West Yorkshire.

More than 3,000 dangerous weapons - including machetes, combat knives, swords and knuckle dusters - have been confiscated by police.

In the last week alone nine arrests have been made by officers for assault with other arrests including wounding and weapons offences while several arrests were made for drugs offending with suspected drugs recovered.

The news comes as West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Jemlock team have also made 14,270 arrests since the team was formed in 2019.

Reducing knife point robbery continues to be a focus for West Yorkshire Police this winter, with the force seeing a seven per cent decrease in robbery offences involving knives since June 2024.

Chief Inspector John-Paul Berriff of West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Jemlock said: “Our Operation Jemlock team was specifically formed to pro-actively reduce knife and serious violence on our streets and it is through the hard work of those dedicated officers that we now reached the milestones of more than 3000 weapons seized and in excess of 14,270 arrests made.

West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Jemlock team has reached another milestone after early October saw them hit a total of 3001 weapons seized since the team was formed in 2019 | West Yorkshire Police

“Weapons have been taken through pro-active policing, knife sweeps, operations and stop and searches. Each weapon recovered has meant one less on our streets to cause harm to others.

“We also continue to work closely with our partners at the Home Office to monitor the illegal sale and importation of weapons and act on intelligence about this offending as we receive it.”

He added: “The Force has also welcomed the government ban on the possession of zombie knives and ninja swords in private dwellings as well as their supply, sale, and importation.

"Carrying one of the weapons in public was already a criminal offence punishable by a prison sentence, but the ban on keeping them in the home will only support us by significantly reducing their availability.

“Owning or importing any of the defined offensive weapons can lead to a prison sentence of up to two years.

"I would urge anyone who has information about the sale of these weapons or has any information about persons carrying knives weapons in our communities to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

”Information can always also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."