Machete-wielding thug banned from Wakefield town pubs

A thug who was spotted walking around with a machete has been jailed - and ordered to keep away from a town centre and its pubs when released.

Callum Hutton was seen by a woman at a petrol station in Normanton, walking along with the blade in his hand and staring at her.

The incident was the latest in a long list of anti-social behaviour involving the 26-year-old, usually in and around pubs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

On July 7, the woman had been at the Esso garage on Castleford Road when Hutton appeared to emerge around the corner close to the Black Swan pub, clutching the 18-inch machete.

Callum Hutton (inset) has been banned from Normanton town centre for a series of incidents, culminating in him brandishing a machete. (pics by Wakefield Council / National World) | Wakefield Council / National World

She later told police that he appeared to be glaring, leaving her terrified. Officers arrived at the scene and ordered Hutton to drop the weapon, but he ran off.

He was tracked down a short time later by which time he had dumped the weapon, which was found following a brief search.

Hutton was arrested and gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted possession of a bladed article in public.

He has 12 previous convictions for 37 offences, including two previous for possessing bladed articles, meaning he was now subject to a mandatory minimum six-month jail term.

Hutton of Doncaster Road, Knottingley, also admitted criminal damage after he cut his electronic tag from his leg in February “for a laugh” after being released from a prison sentence.

He appeared in court this week from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating on his behalf, John Bottomley said Hutton had no explanation for carrying the machete, other than being “off his head” on drugs at the time, a probation report suggested.

Mr Bottomley said Hutton admitted he “had issues” with substance abuse but was getting help in prison.

Judge Neil Clark gave him eight months’ jail.

He also approved a criminal behaviour order (CBO) put forward by Wakefield Council, banning him from Normanton town centre and from entering any licensed premises in the town centre for the next five years.