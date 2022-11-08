Machete-wielding Leeds teenager shown mercy by the courts after children's home incident

Alfie Nicholson was part of an gang who chased a male into the home on Cross Flatts Avenue in Beeston on the evening of June 1, Leeds Crown Court heard.

CCTV caught the terrified victim running into the property with members of the eight-strong gang heard saying: “He can’t come starting trouble for no reason and then run away.”

Although they did not try to force their way into the property, 18-year-old Nicholson was seen with the large black blade.

The gang chased the male to a home on Cross Flatts Avenue in Beeston (pic from Google Maps)

A care worker at the home then rang 999 and when the police arrived the youngsters scattered, with Nicholson being arrested after a short chase. The machete was never recovered.

He gave no comment during his police interview, but later admitted possessing an offensive weapon, prosecutor Michael Smith told the court.

In mitigation, his barrister Edward Steele said that Nicholson “expresses his remorse through me”.

He has no previous convictions and Mr Steele said his family was “disgusted” by his offending. He added that the teenager was “terrified of what you (the judge) was going to say”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Simon Batiste told Nicholson he would not send him to jail to gasps of relief from his family in the public gallery, but told the teenager: “There was no sensible reason to have the machete, it was either to frighten or use against this young man.

"If you ever get found again with a knife or an offensive weapon, the court will be obliged to lock you up. You are now treading a very, very thin line.”

He gave Nicholson, of Northcote Drive, Beeston, a 12-month jail sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

He also gave him five rehabilitation activity requirement days (RAR) and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then warned him further: “You need to take a long, hard look at yourself young man. Make sure you do not come back before this court again.