A machete-wielding thug described as a “good kid” attacked woman who was looking after a disabled man at a Leeds home.

Teenager Vlad Tapu was high on cannabis when he let himself into the property in Hyde Park and began punching the female, demanding money.

He smashed a TV and damaged other items with the machete while the terrified resident could hear the commotion taking place from his bed.

The 19-year-old later admitted robbery and ABH and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today.

Tapu (pictured) was jailed for a violent robbery in a disabled man's home. | WYP / NW

It was heard that the resident was being looked after by the woman, after he suffered a broken back and was left bed bound.

At around 3pm on January 5, Tapu let himself into the house and walked straight up to the female and punched her in the face without warning.

She knew Tapu, having bought drugs from him on a previous occasion.

He began shouting at her and pulled out a machete, smashing a TV and knocking the woman to the floor, kicking and punching her and demanding money.

Her phone fell out of her pocket and Tapu took it from her, before leaving.

The bed-bound resident was left terrified, while the woman suffered a perforated eardrum and pain to her head and stomach.

Tapu, of Granton Street, Bradford, appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand.

He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Chloe Hudson read out a statement from his family, describing him as a “good kid” when he was growing up, was “never naughty” and they had been left baffled at how he could commit such a crime.

A report into Tapu described him as having “limited maturity”, Ms Hudson said.

Judge Simon Batiste said: “Only a custodial sentence can possibly be justified for these matters.”

He jailed him for five years.