Mr Kwashira was stabbed to death at a flat on Winrose Avenue, but his killer says it was in self defence. | WYP / NW

A teenager accused of murdering a man with a machete has said he feared he was being robbed.

Romaine James is on trial at Leeds Crown Court for the bloody death of Saymore Kwashira.

Mr Kwashira was 23 when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach at a flat in Belle Isle last year.

James, who was 17 at the time, is accused of attacking him in cold blood before fleeing the premises. He admits killing him, but claims it was in self defence.

Giving evidence on day six of the trial, James said he, Saymore and others were “chilling” (relaxing) in the Winrose Avenue flat, smoking cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide canisters - also known as laughing gas - late at night on November 11.

James told his defence barrister, Nicolas Worsley KC, that Mr Kwashira had stood up and said he was going to rob him.

James said he initially “laughed it off”, “did not think he was serious” and was “messing about” but claimed Kwashira had a machete in his hand.

James then said he became scared so tried to get out the room but was put in a headlock.

In the melee, James said he was able to grab the long knife and was swinging it at the victim “to scare him”, but fatally stabbed him.

James said: “I just wanted to leave. I wanted him to let go of me.”

Asked by Mr Worsley: “Did you mean to cause those injuries to him?”

He answered: “No.”

James, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, was also asked about giving no comments during his police interview when he was finally arrested, but he said he was advised by his solicitor at the time not to answer questions.

Under cross examination, prosecutor Mark McKone KC pointed to James’ previous convictions involving machetes.

This includes being caught carrying a weapon in 2023 and then causing criminal damage months later with a machete. Both incidents were disclosed to the jury.

James said he could not recall why he damaged the house, or why he was carrying a weapon.

Mr McKone asked him about the time he was caught carrying a machete: “Were you prepared to use it if you needed to?

He replied: “Not sure.”

Mr Kwashira died after being stabbed twice, with one swing of the blade to his neck, severing part of his ear and part of the base of his skull.

The second stab wound to the stomach caused catastrophic injuries. A pathologist said almost two litres of blood had collected in his abdominal cavity.

James later called Mr Kwashira a “cool guy” and that he was “chill” - that he liked him.

But the Crown maintains that James had killed the victim without provocation.

Earlier in the trial, Mr McKone said: “The prosecution say that this was not self-defence at all.

“The prosecution say that James attacked him when he was using no violence towards James.

“The prosecution say that anyone stabbing someone deep into the stomach with a machete and striking them with force to the neck must have intended to kill or to cause really serious harm.”

One witness claimed James said to the victim prior to the killing: “What are you chatting sh** about me for?”

James was caught on CCTV fleeing the property with the machete still in his hand. It was never recovered, nor were the clothes he was wearing at the time.

The trial, which started last week was due to last five days, but is now expected to finish this week.