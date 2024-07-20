Machete attack in Wakefield town leaves two in hospital with serious injuries
Shortly before 2am this morning (Saturday, July 20), officers were called by staff from Pontefract General Infirmary to reports that the males had attended with serious injuries from what was believed to be a machete.
A scene was established near the petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone. They remain in hospital with serious injuries, one with the critical head injury.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed an assault taking place or who may have dash cam footage that might assist the investigation.
Information can be given via 101 or use the live chat facility, quoting crime reference 1324091740.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111