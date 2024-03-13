Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dramatic incident, that happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (March 12), came after police officers spotted a VW Golf driving at speed.

A man has been arrested after driving down the wrong side of a dual carriageway following a police chase in Leeds. Photo: National World.

They pursued the vehicle and it failed to stop. The car then went onto the M621, before coming off and going the wrong way down a dual carriageway, where it came to a stop.