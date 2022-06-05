Traffic was stopped on the M621 eastbound, between the M62 and Junction 1, at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene of the crash, as well as Highways England traffic officers.

A diversion route was put in place and traffic was stuck behind the closure until around 12.50am.

Shortly after 3am, Highways England confirmed that the road had reopened.