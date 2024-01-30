Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M62 Leeds traffic: Live as lanes closed on motorway near Morley due to police incident

Police have been called to an incident on the M62 in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jan 2024, 06:44 GMT
Two lanes out of four were shut on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 for Morley.

Heavy traffic built up for around two miles. West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Live updates as police incident closes lanes on the M62 in Leeds

06:57 GMT

The location of the traffic

The AA reports: "Heavy traffic due to earlier incident on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley)."

The location of the incident on the M62 near Leeds (Photo by AA)The location of the incident on the M62 near Leeds (Photo by AA)
06:56 GMT

Lanes reopen but delays remain

The lanes have now reopened, National Highways report, but delays remain.

06:47 GMT

West Yorkshire Police contacted

We have contacted the force for more information on this police-led incident.

06:46 GMT

Live camera shows traffic building

These live images from motorwaycameras.co.uk shows heavy delays on the M62 Eastbound at Leeds, on the approach to the lane closures at Junction 27-28.

motorwaycameras.co.uk
motorwaycameras.co.uk
06:43 GMT

Police called to incident on the M62 in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have been called out to an incident on the M62 in Leeds.

Two lanes out of four are closed on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 for Morley.

The incident was first reported by National Highways shortly after 6am.

