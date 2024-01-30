M62 Leeds traffic: Live as lanes closed on motorway near Morley due to police incident
Police have been called to an incident on the M62 in Leeds.
Two lanes out of four were shut on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 for Morley.
Heavy traffic built up for around two miles. West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
The AA reports: "Heavy traffic due to earlier incident on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley)."
Lanes reopen but delays remain
The lanes have now reopened, National Highways report, but delays remain.
West Yorkshire Police contacted
We have contacted the force for more information on this police-led incident.
Live camera shows traffic building
These live images from motorwaycameras.co.uk shows heavy delays on the M62 Eastbound at Leeds, on the approach to the lane closures at Junction 27-28.
West Yorkshire Police have been called out to an incident on the M62 in Leeds.
Two lanes out of four are closed on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 28 for Morley.
The incident was first reported by National Highways shortly after 6am.