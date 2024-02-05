M62 Leeds: Police launch hunt for driver as car abandoned after high-speed chase through Morley
Police are hunting for the driver of an Audi SQ5 after a high-speed chase through south Leeds.
At 9.20pm last night (Sunday, February 4), a grey Audi SQ5 was sighted by officers being driven at speed on King Street, Morley.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, joining the M62, and a pursuit of the vehicle was authorised.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The Audi left the motorway at junction 27 and damage was caused to a police vehicle during attempts to prevent the Audi driving the wrong way around a roundabout. No injuries were reported.
"The Audi was found abandoned on Gelderd Road and an area search, including an NPAS helicopter, was made for the occupants of the vehicle."
Police enquiries are ongoing.