At 9.20pm last night (Sunday, February 4), a grey Audi SQ5 was sighted by officers being driven at speed on King Street, Morley.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, joining the M62, and a pursuit of the vehicle was authorised.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The Audi left the motorway at junction 27 and damage was caused to a police vehicle during attempts to prevent the Audi driving the wrong way around a roundabout. No injuries were reported.

"The Audi was found abandoned on Gelderd Road and an area search, including an NPAS helicopter, was made for the occupants of the vehicle."