M62 Leeds crash: Severe delays expected as two lanes closed following accident
Severe delays are expected after a crash on the M62 in Leeds.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:38 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:42 pm
Lanes three and four are closed on the M62 eastbound between J29 Lofthouse and J30 Rothwell
This is causing congestion backed to Junction 27 at Gildersome.
The M1 southbound back to J44 is also experiencing delays.
Highways England said that are currently delays of 40 minutes above normal journey times.
It added that there is 6.9 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.