M62 closed in North Yorkshire between junctions 34 and 35 after serious overnight police incident

The M62 at junction 34

The incident is believed to have involved a collision but no further details have yet been given by West Yorkshire Police.

The M62 was closed between junctions 34 for the A19 (Whitley Bridge interchange) and 35 (Langham interchange) for much of the night but the westbound carriageway has now partially re-opened.

Investigations are still taking place at the scene and the eastbound carriageway will remain closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Highways England read: "Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. Highways England traffic officers have also been deployed to assist.

"Due to the seriousness of the incident the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

"Traffic trapped within the closure on the eastbound carriageway has all been released."

Diversions in place

Vehicles travelling eastbound equal to or below 15.'9" or 4.8m in height are advised to follow the solid black square diversion symbol on road signs and follow the below diversion:-

Leave the M62 at J34 and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A19 and follow the A19 for 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A645 and proceed for 6 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A1041 and proceed along this road for 2 miles to the roundabout with the A614.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A614 and follow the road for approx. 5 miles to J36 of the M62 and rejoin the M62 to continue your journey.

Vehicles travelling eastbound above 15.'9" or 4.8m in height are advised to follow the hollow black triangle symbol on road signs and follow the below diversion:

Leave the M62 at J34 and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A19 and follow the road for approx. 5 miles to the roundabout with the A63.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A63 and proceed for 1 mile to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A1041 and follow the road for 4 miles to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A645 and continue for 4 miles to the roundabout with the A614.