The M606 was closed for almost 12 hours following a head-on crash between a Ford Transit van - which was driving the wrong way down the carriageway - and a taxi.

Two men - aged 28 and 49 - who were in the taxi were pronounced dead at the scene, while an 18-year-old passenger in the van died in hospital this morning (June 14).

Another passenger in the van - a 17-year-old boy - is in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said the M606 in Bradford was closed in both directions due to the serious collision which happened at around 10.45pm on June 13.

The van had failed to stop for one of the force’s roads policing unit and then drove the wrong way down the southbound carriageway, from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, when it was involved in the crash.

Read more: Air ambulance called after plane crashes into Yorkshire field

---

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “This was a tragic incident that has resulted in three people losing their lives. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We understand this will have caused considerable concern in the community and I would like to reassure people that there will be a thorough, independent investigation to understand exactly what has happened.