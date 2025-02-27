Lying driver who led police on high-speed Leeds chase later said his Hyundai was stolen
Drug addict Adam England was jailed following a trial at Leeds Crown Court for dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He had tripled the speed limit in built-up areas then after successfully losing the police, made a call reporting that his Hyundai had been stolen.
The court heard that officers became suspicious of the car in Headingley on January 25 last year, and asked the 43-year-old to stop.
Pulling over, when the officer got out to speak with him and got alongside, England took off at speed. Heading through Armley, Hyde Park and Leeds city centre, he reached speeds of 60mph in 20mph zones.
After a seven-minute chase, the police held back after England went the wrong way along a one-way street. The car was later found abandoned. It was later falsely reported as being stolen.
But a month later, England, of Scaife Garth, Pocklington, East Yorkshire, was arrested. He was found to have heroin on him. He denied being behind the wheel during the chase.
Judge Robin Mairs said the inference was that due to his drug habit, he may have had drugs on him when the police had tried to stop him, giving him a reason to flee.
Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, England was told by Judge Mairs: “You displayed absolutely no regard for other road users, pedestrians and drivers.
“You were quite prepared to risk catastrophic injury or death as long as long as you could avoid the police. It was an appalling piece of driving.”
Speaking of the false report of his car being stolen, Judge Mairs added: “It was a deliberate attempt to avoid prosecution and conviction for dangerous driving.”
He has 11 previous convictions for 17 offences. Judge Mairs jailed him for 24 months and gave him a three-year driving ban.