Lupton Street Hunslet: Police investigating after reports of shots fired during burglary at Leeds home
Police are investigating a reported firearms discharge at a home in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to a reported burglary at an address in Lupton Street, Hunslet, shortly after 9:30am yesterday (November 26).
Investigations are ongoing to determine what happened and a scene is currently in place.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 404 of 26/11. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.