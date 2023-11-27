Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Lupton Street Hunslet: Police investigating after reports of shots fired during burglary at Leeds home

Police are investigating a reported firearms discharge at a home in Leeds.
Published 27th Nov 2023
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Officers were called to a reported burglary at an address in Lupton Street, Hunslet, shortly after 9:30am yesterday (November 26).

Investigations are ongoing to determine what happened and a scene is currently in place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 404 of 26/11. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.