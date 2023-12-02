Detectives are still investigating a firearms discharge in Leeds last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of loud bangs were heard as a weapon was discharged outside a property on Lupton Street at around 11pm on Saturday, November 25.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident. An appeal for witnesses has been reissued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Philip Hughes, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this offence and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about it to come forward.

A number of loud bangs were heard as a weapon was discharged outside a property on Lupton Street

“Residents can be assured that a full investigation is ongoing, as is the case with any firearms discharge in West Yorkshire.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around the Lupton Street area at this time and I would appeal to anyone who has dashcam or video footage from around this time to come forward with it.”