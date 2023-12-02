Lupton Street, Hunslet: Appeal for witnesses after multiple gunshots fired outside house in Leeds street
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of loud bangs were heard as a weapon was discharged outside a property on Lupton Street at around 11pm on Saturday, November 25.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident. An appeal for witnesses has been reissued.
Detective Inspector Philip Hughes, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this offence and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about it to come forward.
“Residents can be assured that a full investigation is ongoing, as is the case with any firearms discharge in West Yorkshire.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around the Lupton Street area at this time and I would appeal to anyone who has dashcam or video footage from around this time to come forward with it.”
You can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online and quoting reference 13230654921. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.