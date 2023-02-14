News you can trust since 1890
Ludlam Street incident: Detectives investigating serious sexual assault near Bradford police station

Detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault of a woman near a Bradford police station.

By Alex Grant
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:11pm

Shortly after 11pm last night (February 14), police received a third party report of a serious sexual offence.

It is said to have taken place earlier in the evening on Ludlam Street, Bradford – located a five minute walk from Trafalgar House Police Station.

The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers and a police cordon remains in place at this time, while investigative work is carried out.

It is said to have taken place earlier in the evening on Ludlam Street. Picture: Google