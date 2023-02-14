Ludlam Street incident: Detectives investigating serious sexual assault near Bradford police station
Detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault of a woman near a Bradford police station.
Shortly after 11pm last night (February 14), police received a third party report of a serious sexual offence.
It is said to have taken place earlier in the evening on Ludlam Street, Bradford – located a five minute walk from Trafalgar House Police Station.
The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers and a police cordon remains in place at this time, while investigative work is carried out.