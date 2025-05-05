Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds man who was told he was “lucky” to be given a suspended sentence blamed struggles with his Ramadan fasting for failing to attend probation appointments.

Mohammed Yousaf was returned to Leeds Crown Court after admitting two breaches of the order he received in January for assisting an offender. No other details of the case were disclosed to the court.

He had been given a 21-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The court heard that the 20-year-old missed two of activity days on March 12 and 19, and his barrister Imran Khan blamed fasting during Ramadan, when Muslims do not eat between sunrise and dusk.

Yousaf said he was struggling with Ramadan fasting when he missed his probation appointments, which was viewed with skepticism by the judge at Leeds Crown Court. | National World

He said Yousef, of Sowood Street, Burley, “simply forgot” about the appointments, but had since re-engaged with probation.

But Judge Simon Batiste was skeptical about the breaches, telling Mr Khan that many still manage to observe the religious ritual and continue to work.

Judge Batiste adjourned sentencing for the breaches for two months and told Yousaf he must complete a chunk of the work expected of him or face being locked up.

He told him he was in the “last-chance saloon” and added: “You were remarkably lucky to get a suspended sentence.

“From what I have seen you really do not give a damn about it. The only reason you have re-engaged is you are in trouble now.

“I’m told that’s not the case by your barrister but we will see if that’s the case.”

He adjourned the case until June 30.