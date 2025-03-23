Lucky Leeds drug dealer spared jailed is locked up after blowing unpaid-work order

A work-shy drug dealer who was fortunate not be locked up has now been ordered to prison after failing to impress a judge with his lack of effort.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wright was hauled back before Leeds Crown Court this week.

Having being given 200 hours of community service, he has completed just over 14 hours in the space of six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old admitted a breach of his suspended sentence order after failing to attend a work session.

Drug dealer Wright (pictured left) was jailed after failing to make inroads with his community service. | WYP / National World

Mitigating, Ed Youlton said Wright’s grandfather had passed away and that he had been diagnosed for depression and anxiety.

Judge Kate Rayfield said she was left with “no choice” and activated 22 months of his 24-month suspended sentence.

She told he must have known how lucky he was not to go into custody in the first place for “peddling drugs on the streets of Leeds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright had been a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa on Belle Isle Circus at around 3.15am on September 28, 2021, when officers pulled him over because of a faulty brake light.

Both occupants were searched and found to have significant quantities of cash on them. Ten wraps of crack cocaine were found in the footwell and another one in the passenger door, worth £120 in total.

A dealer checklist was found along with five mobile phones, some of which contained clear messages related to dealing.

Wright, of Parkway Court, Seacroft, admitted dealing in Class A drugs.

At the time, Mr Youlton said Wright had become addicted to drugs and was selling to feed his own habit.

He was given the 24-month sentence, suspended for two years, with the 200 hours of unpaid work.