Lucky Leeds drug dealer spared jailed is locked up after blowing unpaid-work order
David Wright was hauled back before Leeds Crown Court this week.
Having being given 200 hours of community service, he has completed just over 14 hours in the space of six months.
The 28-year-old admitted a breach of his suspended sentence order after failing to attend a work session.
Mitigating, Ed Youlton said Wright’s grandfather had passed away and that he had been diagnosed for depression and anxiety.
Judge Kate Rayfield said she was left with “no choice” and activated 22 months of his 24-month suspended sentence.
She told he must have known how lucky he was not to go into custody in the first place for “peddling drugs on the streets of Leeds”.
Wright had been a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa on Belle Isle Circus at around 3.15am on September 28, 2021, when officers pulled him over because of a faulty brake light.
Both occupants were searched and found to have significant quantities of cash on them. Ten wraps of crack cocaine were found in the footwell and another one in the passenger door, worth £120 in total.
A dealer checklist was found along with five mobile phones, some of which contained clear messages related to dealing.
Wright, of Parkway Court, Seacroft, admitted dealing in Class A drugs.
At the time, Mr Youlton said Wright had become addicted to drugs and was selling to feed his own habit.
He was given the 24-month sentence, suspended for two years, with the 200 hours of unpaid work.