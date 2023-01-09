Police were called to Loxley Close at around 11:10pm yesterday (Sunday, January 8) following a report stating a car had collided with a house. The vehicle has been described as a large black 4x4 and it made off from the area after the crash. Although nobody was injured, the incident caused structural damage to the property.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Loxley Close, Bradford at about 23.10 on Sunday, January 8 to a report a car had collided with a house. No-one was injured in the incident which caused structural damage to the property. The vehicle, which was described as a large black 4x4, made off from the area. Officers are treating the collision as a deliberate and enquiries are underway by Bradford CID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the offence of footage of what occurred is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230014144. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”