Lower Wortley Road incident: Man arrested after crashing into barber shop in Leeds
A man has been arrested after crashing a car into a barber shop.
At 10:45pm on Sunday (20 November), a car made off from officers from the Proactive Intercept Team after they indicated for it to stop.
Thecar then crashed into the shutters of a barber shop in Lower Wortley Road causing damage to the property.
Two men were detained, and both were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.
One has been released from hospital and taken into custody this morning on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possession of criminal property. The other man remains in hospital.