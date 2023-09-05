Low Road Hunslet Subway: Police investigating after axe-wielding robber attacks Leeds Subway shop
Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.22pm yesterday, police received a report of a robbery at Subway, in Low Road, Hunslet. A man armed with an axe had entered the store and threatened staff before stealing a quantity of cash. No-one was injured during the incident.
“The suspect, who had his face covered, ran off in the direction of the city centre. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230492913 or online via the 101livechat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.