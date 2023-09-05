Police are investigating after an axe-wielding robber stole cash from a Leeds Subway sandwich shop.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.22pm yesterday, police received a report of a robbery at Subway, in Low Road, Hunslet. A man armed with an axe had entered the store and threatened staff before stealing a quantity of cash. No-one was injured during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspect, who had his face covered, ran off in the direction of the city centre. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.”

Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff. Picture: Google