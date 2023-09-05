Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Low Road Hunslet Subway: Police investigating after axe-wielding robber attacks Leeds Subway shop

Police are investigating after an axe-wielding robber stole cash from a Leeds Subway sandwich shop.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.22pm yesterday, police received a report of a robbery at Subway, in Low Road, Hunslet. A man armed with an axe had entered the store and threatened staff before stealing a quantity of cash. No-one was injured during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspect, who had his face covered, ran off in the direction of the city centre. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.”

Most Popular
Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff. Picture: GooglePolice were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff. Picture: Google
Police were called to the Hunslet Subway last night, when the man entered the store and threatened staff. Picture: Google

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230492913 or online via the 101livechat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.