Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police needs to improve how it investigates crime and supports the workplace, an official report from the police inspectorate has found.

The force was found to be “outstanding” in the way it records crime data in a recent report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS). However, the report also found that there are “only low numbers of crime being solved following investigation”.

West Yorkshire Police was graded across nine areas of policing and found to be outstanding in one area, good in one area, adequate in five areas and requires improvement in two areas. It was not found to be ‘inadequate’ in any area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation into West Yorkshire Police has concluded after footage showing a 16-year-old girl being arrested went viral last summer (Stock image by James Hardisty/National World) | James Hardisty/National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMICFRS said the force was outstanding in the way it records crime, with its chief officers constantly monitoring and scrutinising standards of crime recording. Inspectors said the force was also effective in preventing crime and antisocial behaviour and that it continues to invest in how it tackles neighbourhood policing.

But the inspectorate said the force needed to improve the way it investigates crime, with only low numbers being solved following investigation. West Yorkshire Police should also make sure it has the right resources and processes in place to effectively manage demand across the force.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said: “I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of West Yorkshire Police in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. But there are areas in which it needs to improve.

“The force needs to make sure it has effective systems that are used consistently to monitor workloads and provide support to officers. I recognise the efforts of individual officers and staff in West Yorkshire Police, who are working hard to manage these high workloads and to help victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that changes to the way the force operates will result in improvements that help West Yorkshire Police to provide a better service to the public. I will be monitoring its progress closely.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police welcomed the findings and said it was “especially pleased that our commitment to neighbourhood policing has been recognised so positively”.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM DL said: “I know how hard our officers, staff and volunteers work every day to serve the public. The Inspectorate has noted many examples of where officers, staff and volunteers have provided exceptional service to victims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said that the force will “respond positively” to the areas for improvement highlighted”. He said: “For example, whilst we are charging more suspects with criminal offences than in previous years, in the context of an over stretched Criminal Justice System, we must do better to achieve the right outcomes for victims, achieve that more quickly and more consistently. Work is already underway with criminal justice partners to progress this and other AFIs.

“This round of inspections has seen significant changes to the HMICFRS inspection framework with some areas receiving greater focus than previously. It is therefore not possible to make a direct comparison between the grades awarded in this PEEL inspection and those from previous years.