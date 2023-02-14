Shortly before 6pm yesterday (February 13), police were called by the ambulance service to a report of an injured man, in Lovell Park Road, Leeds.

Officers attended and found a man, who is believed to have been Deliveroo rider, with serious head injuries after being assaulted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The man was taken to hospital and a police cordon was put in place whilst investigative work was carried out.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of an injured man, in Lovell Park Road. Picture: Google

“The cordon has now been removed and enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.”

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13230087043.

