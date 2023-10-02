Lovell Park incident: Police cordon off Leeds city centre park after report of serious sexual assault
Officers received a third-party report yesterday (Sunday, October 1) of a serious sexual offence, which had occurred at around 10pm in Lovell Park, North Street near Leeds city centre.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation is in its very early stages and detectives are still establishing the full circumstances of what has taken place. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
“The neighbourhood policing team is aware and will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”
If anyone was in the North Street area last night and saw anything suspicious or has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit by using 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230546695.