Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

Officers received a third-party report yesterday (Sunday, October 1) of a serious sexual offence, which had occurred at around 10pm in Lovell Park, North Street near Leeds city centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation is in its very early stages and detectives are still establishing the full circumstances of what has taken place. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The neighbourhood policing team is aware and will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”

Officers received a third-party report of a serious sexual offence, which had occurred in Lovell Park near Leeds city centre. Picture: Google