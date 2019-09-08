Love rival given restraining order after traces of blood were left at scene of crime

A Yeadon man has been given a restraining order after smashing the car windows of a love rival.

Police were led to Ben Clayton, aged 34, after traces of his blood were found on the windscreen of the damaged car following an incident outside the home of the victim's girlfriend on May 18 this year.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard that Clayton, of Banksfield Crescent, had gone to her address where the victim's car was parked. The next day, the couple discovered that the windscreen and the front passenger window of the Vauxhall Vectra, had been smashed.

The blood was linked to Clayton, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property, at the court on September 2 and the case was adjourned to Friday where he appeared for sentence.

The court heard that Clayton and the woman met last year and became close friends although she states they were not in a relationship. She and her current partner had become concerned by Clayton's behaviour and messages that he was sending to them.

Warehouse worker Clayton admitted the damage and paid for the repairs the court was told and was willing to co-operate with the Probation Service.

The Probation Service told the court hearing: "The relationship ended four months ago. There is no record of domestic violence during the course of that but nothing but love for this young lady.

"He feels she took advantage in the exchange of money and as he bought her a car. He found out she was seeing this other gentleman and that upset him."

Sentencing Clayton, district judge Marie Mallon, handed him a nine month community order, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, £170 costs and a 12 month restraining order that prevents him from going to Valley Mount in Kippax.