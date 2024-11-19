'Lout' stalked ex and drank outside her Leeds home to make her life a 'misery'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex boyfriend behaved in a “loutish” way by drinking outside of a woman’s Leeds home and refusing to leave her alone.

Ladislav Rac ignored bail conditions and stalked the frightened woman, frequently turning up at her home in Beeston, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 36-year-old had been arrested in April and bailed with strict instructions to leave her alone. The pair had been in a relationship for two years.

But between June and September he would regularly visit her property, would bang on the door, ask for money and ask to shower and to sleep there. He would be outside drinking cans of beer and flick cigarette butts into her garden.

In August he made threats to kill her, and after she let him in, he continued to be verbally abusive, shouting and swearing at her. The court heard she feared for herself and her children.

In September he came to her home and began kicking her door, leaving it damaged. She recorded the incident. He was arrested and held on remand.

Rac, of no fixed address, later admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress. He has one previous conviction.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said the time Rac had spent on remand had been a “very salutary experience” and added: “Hopefully it will be a wake-up call.”

He said that Rac wanted to apologise and said: “It was unacceptable and totally inappropriate. He recognises that he has to move on and turn the page.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC told Rac that he had engaged in “loutish behaviour” and added: “You caused her to be fearful, anxious and stressed. Her sleep is affected. She has been upset and scared. Her three children have been affected.”

He gave him an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, and a indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from the woman.

He also ordered him to pay £500 for the “persistent misery and distress” he caused.