A thug who “erupted in a frenzy of violence” after his partner accused him of cheating has been handed a lengthy jail sentence.

Connor Hutton accepted attacking the woman, but refused to acknowledge he intended serious harm, despite splitting her head open with multiple kicks and stamps.

He admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, which was rejected by the Crown, and he was subsequently found guilty after a trial of the more serious charge of Section 18 GBH with intent.

The 28-year-old, who has no previous convictions, was jailed for five years at Leeds Crown Court.

Hutton had been out drinking on November 29 last year and got into an argument with his partner.

Hutton (pictured) was found guilty of GBH with intent on his partner and jailed. | WYP / NW

The next day he returned and was “braying” on the door to be let in. The judge, Recorder Tony Watkin, said that the previous night’s argument was clearly “festering” inside of him.

After being let in and taking a shower, they began arguing again and he was accused of being unfaithful.

Recorder Watkin said: “You erupted, in what was plain to see, a frenzy of violence.”

He threw his mobile phone across the room smashing a picture frame. He approached her and grabbed her, dragging her around the room by her hair and clothes.

Hutton threw her to the floor and punched her, before he kicked her and stamped on her head as she pleaded with him to stop.

He then got on top of her and continued to strike her, before getting up and kicking her again.

She told the jury during the trial that she thought he was going to kill her. She was able to get up and run into the street as Hutton got in his car and drove off.

The woman suffered 10cm laceration to her head which left her skull exposed. She also had wounds to her hands. She now has symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Hutton, of Sycamore Grove, Normanton, appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Nick Cartmell said that the father-of-one’s actions were clearly “out of character”, given that he had never been in trouble before.

He added: “He lost his temper and he accepts that. In his mind he finds it very difficult to accept he intended to cause the serious injury he did.

“He accepts that responsibility now. He apologises unreservedly and is deeply ashamed of what he has done.”

Recorder Watkin told Hutton: “It’s the most serious form of assault that is non fatal. You had an intention, which was frankly obvious to me, to cause serious harm to your partner at the time.”

He gave Hutton a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.