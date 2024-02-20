Long Lane Bradford: Body found in burnt-out car as police launch investigation into 'unexplained' death
and live on Freeview channel 276
The body was discovered on the semi-rural Long Lane, Bradford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, February 19).
Officers and fire crews were called to the scene after the car was reported by a member of the public at about 07.45am yesterday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place for forensic examination and to establish the full circumstances of what took place.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained whilst enquiries are carried out."
Officers would like to appeal to anyone who in the area yesterday or overnight to come forward with any information.
Any information can be given via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting log 230 of February 19. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.