The body was discovered on the semi-rural Long Lane, Bradford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, February 19).

Officers and fire crews were called to the scene after the car was reported by a member of the public at about 07.45am yesterday.

The body was discovered on the semi-rural Long Lane, Bradford. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place for forensic examination and to establish the full circumstances of what took place.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained whilst enquiries are carried out."

Officers would like to appeal to anyone who in the area yesterday or overnight to come forward with any information.