28 cold criminals locked up in Leeds in June including predatory monk and violent thugs

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:16 BST

Countless cold criminals appeared in the dock in Leeds over the last month - with some handed lengthy sentences behind bars.

From a thug who attacked a prison officer at HMP Wakefield to a dangerous teenager who tried to rape a girl on the steps of Leeds’ Corn Exchange as horrified members of the public tried to intervene, these offenders have all been brought to justice.

Also in the headlines this month was a pervert monk who used his position at a famous Catholic boarding school to groom and sexually abuse a boy more than 30 years ago.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

After another long month of sentencings at Leeds Crown Court, here are 28 of the criminals who appeared before judges -

Nathan Watson, 38, was handed a fresh 24-month sentence after admitting charges of Section 20 GBH without intent and assault. The prisoner with a long history of violence attacked an officer at HMP Wakefield while he was distracted, before laying into a second who tried to restrain him.

1. Nathan Watson

Nathan Watson, 38, was handed a fresh 24-month sentence after admitting charges of Section 20 GBH without intent and assault. The prisoner with a long history of violence attacked an officer at HMP Wakefield while he was distracted, before laying into a second who tried to restrain him. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Mark McCreadie, 49, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of fraud. The shameless trickster duped desperate people out of thousands of pounds, included swindling thousands from music fans in Wakefield and Leeds with the promise of VIP tickets for gigs of Taylor Swift, ACDC and Liam Gallagher.

2. Mark McCreadie

Mark McCreadie, 49, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of fraud. The shameless trickster duped desperate people out of thousands of pounds, included swindling thousands from music fans in Wakefield and Leeds with the promise of VIP tickets for gigs of Taylor Swift, ACDC and Liam Gallagher. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Zaidan Hossan Taha, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 months after admitting arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assault of an emergency worker after he spat in the face of an officer. The asylum seeker set fire to the house he was assigned in Armley after becoming frustrated, claiming that nobody would help him.

3. Zaidan Hossan Taha

Zaidan Hossan Taha, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 months after admitting arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assault of an emergency worker after he spat in the face of an officer. The asylum seeker set fire to the house he was assigned in Armley after becoming frustrated, claiming that nobody would help him. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Jonathan Weekes, 35, of Ashton Road, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after admitting robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article. The already convicted baby killer went on to rob a man at knife and gunpoint after attacking him in his own flat.

4. Jonathan Weekes

Jonathan Weekes, 35, of Ashton Road, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after admitting robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article. The already convicted baby killer went on to rob a man at knife and gunpoint after attacking him in his own flat. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Vitor Lopes, 23, of Brander Drive, Gipton, was jailed for six years after admitting a string of drug offences. The dealer, who scraped a suspended sentence last year, was caught peddling drugs twice since, and also had a converted starter pistol hidden at his home.

5. Vitor Lopes

Vitor Lopes, 23, of Brander Drive, Gipton, was jailed for six years after admitting a string of drug offences. The dealer, who scraped a suspended sentence last year, was caught peddling drugs twice since, and also had a converted starter pistol hidden at his home. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Ahmed Amin, 36, of Wellington Street, Laisterdyke, Bradford, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of robbery. The thief, who asked to look at an £8,000 watch in Beaverbrooks in Leeds city centre in February, then ran out with the expensive Porsche Carrera Tag Heuer still on his wrist.

6. Ahmed Amin

Ahmed Amin, 36, of Wellington Street, Laisterdyke, Bradford, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of robbery. The thief, who asked to look at an £8,000 watch in Beaverbrooks in Leeds city centre in February, then ran out with the expensive Porsche Carrera Tag Heuer still on his wrist. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice