3 . Zaidan Hossan Taha

Zaidan Hossan Taha, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 months after admitting arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assault of an emergency worker after he spat in the face of an officer. The asylum seeker set fire to the house he was assigned in Armley after becoming frustrated, claiming that nobody would help him. | West Yorkshire Police