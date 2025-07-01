After another long month of sentencings at Leeds Crown Court, here are 28 of the criminals who appeared before judges -
1. Nathan Watson
Nathan Watson, 38, was handed a fresh 24-month sentence after admitting charges of Section 20 GBH without intent and assault. The prisoner with a long history of violence attacked an officer at HMP Wakefield while he was distracted, before laying into a second who tried to restrain him. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Mark McCreadie
Mark McCreadie, 49, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of fraud. The shameless trickster duped desperate people out of thousands of pounds, included swindling thousands from music fans in Wakefield and Leeds with the promise of VIP tickets for gigs of Taylor Swift, ACDC and Liam Gallagher. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Zaidan Hossan Taha
Zaidan Hossan Taha, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 months after admitting arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assault of an emergency worker after he spat in the face of an officer. The asylum seeker set fire to the house he was assigned in Armley after becoming frustrated, claiming that nobody would help him. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Jonathan Weekes
Jonathan Weekes, 35, of Ashton Road, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after admitting robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article. The already convicted baby killer went on to rob a man at knife and gunpoint after attacking him in his own flat. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Vitor Lopes
Vitor Lopes, 23, of Brander Drive, Gipton, was jailed for six years after admitting a string of drug offences. The dealer, who scraped a suspended sentence last year, was caught peddling drugs twice since, and also had a converted starter pistol hidden at his home. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Ahmed Amin
Ahmed Amin, 36, of Wellington Street, Laisterdyke, Bradford, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of robbery. The thief, who asked to look at an £8,000 watch in Beaverbrooks in Leeds city centre in February, then ran out with the expensive Porsche Carrera Tag Heuer still on his wrist. | West Yorkshire Police