Here’s the full court round-up, with 13 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Keiran Hunt
Keiran Hunt, 37, of Field View, Micklefield, was jailed for 13 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. The court heard how he smashed into cyclist John Shelton, 48, at nearly 100mph on a Ridge Road near Micklefield, then torched the VW Golf R in a bid to cover his tracks. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Sydney Burdon
Sydney Burdon, 65, of Thorstle Hill, Middleton, was jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a child and four counts of engaging a child in sexual activity. The paedophile was labelled a “true monster” in court as it was explained how he raped a young girl who fell pregnant and was later forced to endure further trauma after the child was stillborn. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Mikey Butterworth
Mikey Butterworth, 29, of Harewood Road, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting robbery, ABH, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to surrender to custody in Derby. He threatened to stab an ex girlfriend in her flat unless she handed over £20. | West Yorkshire Police/PA/National World
4. Patrick Mason
Patrick Mason, 37, appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, was jailed for nine years after admitting two counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article. The court heard that in one incident the desperate drug addict tried to rob a frail pensioner outside her home. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Rizwan Mahroof
Rizwan Mahroof, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 23 months after admitting to a robbery. He burst into the Portside chip shop on Kirkstall Road on April 2 demanding cash - and was later identified from CCTV from a McDonald’s across the street. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Vlad Tapu
Vlad Tapu, 19, of Granton Street, Bradford, was jailed for five years after admitting robbery and ABH. The machete-wielding thug attacked a woman who was looking after a disabled man at a home in Hyde Park on January 5. | West Yorkshire Police/National World