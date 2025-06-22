Six cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

Here are six of the cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include swindling music fans with the promise of VIP tickets, and an attempted rape on the steps of the Corn Exchange.

Also jailed this week was a predatory monk who used his position at a well-known Catholic school to abuse boys.

Here’s the full court round-up, with six of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Michael James Callaghan, 71, of Kingsway Court, Harrogate Road, Moortown, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and a further offence of sexual touching. The predatory monk used his position at Ampleforth College more than 30 years ago to abuse boys.

1. Michael James Callaghan

Muaz Ali, also known as Musa Miraz, 18, of Grange Park Road, Roundhay, was jailed for four years and three months after he was was found guilty of attempted rape. The teenager tried to rape a young girl on the steps of Leeds’ Corn Exchange as horrified members of the public tried to intervene.

2. Muaz Ali

Scott Armstead, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight months after admitting seven counts of shoplifting, one of common assault, failing to provide a sample to be tested for drugs and breach of his CBO. The pest, who is already banned from Leeds city centre and supermarkets across the region, launched into another shoplifting spree in which he attacked a PCSO.

3. Scott Armstead

Ahmed Amin, 36, of Wellington Street, Laisterdyke, Bradford, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of robbery. The thief, who asked to look at an £8,000 watch in Beaverbrooks in Leeds city centre in February, then ran out with the expensive Porsche Carrera Tag Heuer still on his wrist.

4. Ahmed Amin

Jonathan Weekes, 35, of Ashton Road, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after admitting robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article. The already convicted baby killer went on to rob a man at knife and gunpoint after attacking him in his own flat.

5. Jonathan Weekes

Mark McCreadie, 49, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of fraud. The shameless trickster duped desperate people out of thousands of pounds, included swindling thousands from music fans in Wakefield and Leeds with the promise of VIP tickets for gigs of Taylor Swift, ACDC and Liam Gallagher.

6. Mark McCreadie

