Here’s the full court round-up, with six of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Michael James Callaghan
Michael James Callaghan, 71, of Kingsway Court, Harrogate Road, Moortown, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and a further offence of sexual touching. The predatory monk used his position at Ampleforth College more than 30 years ago to abuse boys. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Muaz Ali
Muaz Ali, also known as Musa Miraz, 18, of Grange Park Road, Roundhay, was jailed for four years and three months after he was was found guilty of attempted rape. The teenager tried to rape a young girl on the steps of Leeds’ Corn Exchange as horrified members of the public tried to intervene. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Scott Armstead
Scott Armstead, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight months after admitting seven counts of shoplifting, one of common assault, failing to provide a sample to be tested for drugs and breach of his CBO. The pest, who is already banned from Leeds city centre and supermarkets across the region, launched into another shoplifting spree in which he attacked a PCSO. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Ahmed Amin
Ahmed Amin, 36, of Wellington Street, Laisterdyke, Bradford, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of robbery. The thief, who asked to look at an £8,000 watch in Beaverbrooks in Leeds city centre in February, then ran out with the expensive Porsche Carrera Tag Heuer still on his wrist. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Jonathan Weekes
Jonathan Weekes, 35, of Ashton Road, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after admitting robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article. The already convicted baby killer went on to rob a man at knife and gunpoint after attacking him in his own flat. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Mark McCreadie
Mark McCreadie, 49, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of fraud. The shameless trickster duped desperate people out of thousands of pounds, included swindling thousands from music fans in Wakefield and Leeds with the promise of VIP tickets for gigs of Taylor Swift, ACDC and Liam Gallagher. | West Yorkshire Police