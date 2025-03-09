4 . Kieran Mellor

Kieran Mellor, 27, of Ryecroft Street, Ossett, was jailed for 28 months after admitting a charge of making threats to kill. The court heard how he became obsessed by serial killers, ordered worrying items online and said he was hearing voices to hurt people. He told his mother he was going to kill a woman who had befriended him. | West Yorkshire Police/National World