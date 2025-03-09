Also sentenced this week was a drive-by shooter who tried to murder a man in cold blood out of family loyalty.
Here’s the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Aaron Watson-Ellis
Aaron Watson-Ellis, of Lincombe Drive, Gledhow, was jailed for 48 months after admitting dealing in crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, and possessing criminal property. The dealer stashed drugs worth up to £12,000 at his home and later said it was his “only option” to raise money for his family. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
2. Ali Irshad
Ali Irshad, 28, of Denstone Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 21 months after being convicted of attempting to meet a child after grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child. The paedophile tried to meet an underage girl for sex and later denied wrongdoing, claiming confusing “cultural barriers” were to blame. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Endrit Muca and Elena Atanasiu
Endrit Muca, 37, of Cross Flatts Crescent, Cross Flatts, admitted a charge of production of cannabis and was jailed for 24 months, while his girlfriend Elena Atanasiu, 31, of Tempest Road, Hunslet Carr, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis and was jailed for nine months. The couple were told they will be deported after a raid on a Beeston property uncovered a “professional” cannabis farm. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
4. Kieran Mellor
Kieran Mellor, 27, of Ryecroft Street, Ossett, was jailed for 28 months after admitting a charge of making threats to kill. The court heard how he became obsessed by serial killers, ordered worrying items online and said he was hearing voices to hurt people. He told his mother he was going to kill a woman who had befriended him. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Mohammed Shahid
Mohammed Shahid, 37, of Holsworthy Square, Holborn, London, was jailed for 45 months after admitting conspiracy to commit fraud. The grifter helped to steal tens of thousands of pounds from pensioners in Leeds using an elaborate scheme in which he convinced victims he was a detective and needed the victims to help bring down fraudsters. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe/Shutterstock
6. Patson Mafaune
Patson Mafaune, 23, of Servia Drive, Little London, was jailed for 32 years after he was found guilty of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with an intent to endanger life. The drive-by shooter tried to murder a man on Burley Road out of family loyalty on July 25 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World