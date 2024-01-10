A Kirklees man branded as "dangerous" by police has been sentenced after admitting child sex offences.

Ryan Baskerville, 30, from Liversedge, Kirklees was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (January 9) after admitting to three sexual offences against a young boy.

The offence came to light after the young boy spoke of what had happened, prompting a report to Kirklees Police.

A full investigation was launched by the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, which resulted in Baskerville being arrested and later charged.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Baskerville had committed the sexual assaults on his young victim over three years, between 2020 and 2022.

DC Angus Whitehead of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to praise the courage of the victim and his family for coming forward and reporting Baskerville’s offending. They have shown great fortitude throughout the investigation and court processes. I would also like to extend my thanks to the witnesses that provided evidence allowing justice to be served.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by Leeds Crown Court to Baskerville for his abhorrent crimes. He is dangerous and manipulative offender and I hope that today’s sentence will give the victim and his family some solace, allowing them to move on with their lives.

“We would encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences whether recent or non-recent to come forward and contact the police. We handle all reports with the utmost sensitivity, and we will thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.”