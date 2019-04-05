Live updates: Traffic chaos in Leeds as drivers injured in multi-vehicle M1 crash causing two-hour delays

Have your say

Two hour delays are hitting traffic in Leeds this morning after several people were injured in a crash on the M1 northbound.

The M1 is closed northbound with the M62 shut eastbound due to a multi-car pileup.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said:

"The north-bound slip road at junction 42 of the M1 and the east bound slip road of the M62 are currently closed as the emergency services deal with a road traffic collision

"Officers were called at 7:11am this morning to the collision.

Traffic chaos has hit Leeds

"The incident is thought to have involved multiple vehicles with people injured. There is also debris on the carriageway.

"The road is expected to remain closed for another couple of hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time."