LIVE UPDATES: Police cordon in Harehills after 'man's body found in garden' The scene in Compton Road, Harehills. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Police have put up a cordon around a number properties in Compton Road, Harehills, with part of a path also taped off. This blog will be updated. Refresh for updates. 'Bulletproof vest found at murder accused's home after man was shot dead outside his home in Leeds' Barrister says serious disruption to Leeds murder trial over 80 degree courtroom temperature is 'simply not acceptable'