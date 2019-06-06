LIVE UPDATES: Police cordon in Harehills after 'man's body found in garden'

The scene in Compton Road, Harehills.
The scene in Compton Road, Harehills.
0
Have your say

Police have put up a cordon around a number properties in Compton Road, Harehills, with part of a path also taped off.

This blog will be updated. Refresh for updates.