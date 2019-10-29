Live updates as Leeds taxi drivers protest outside Elland Road Police Station
Taxi drivers in Leeds are staging a mass demonstration today, protesting outside Elland Road Police Station.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:02 am
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:11 am
The drivers are protesting against West Yorkshire Police's 'inaction' on youths who they say are throwing stones at their vehicles in what are "racially-motivated" attacks. Refresh this page for the latest updates, live from the scene.