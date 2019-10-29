Live updates as Leeds taxi drivers protest outside Elland Road Police Station

Taxi drivers in Leeds are staging a mass demonstration today, protesting outside Elland Road Police Station.

By Susie Beever
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:11 am
Taxi drivers are protesting against West Yorkshire Police's'inaction' on youths who they say are throwing stones at their vehicles in "racially-motivated" attacks

The drivers are protesting against West Yorkshire Police's 'inaction' on youths who they say are throwing stones at their vehicles in what are "racially-motivated" attacks. Refresh this page for the latest updates, live from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Taxi drivers are protesting against West Yorkshire Police's'inaction' on youths who they say are throwing stones at their vehicles in "racially-motivated" attacks