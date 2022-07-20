Live updates as police cordon off Wortley Road in Armley and four men arrested

A Leeds road been cordoned off after an alleged street fight.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:02 pm

Wortley Road, Armley, is closed to traffic – with buses being diverted away from the area.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed four men were arrested and a vehicle was damaged.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

The police scene on Wortley Road, Armley
A car was damaged during the incident

Live updates as police cordon off street in Armley

Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:27

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:27

Scene remains cordered - more officers arrive

More officers have now arrived at the scene, according to our reporter Daniel Sheridan.

Cars and residents are being turned around and no-one is being let inside the police cordon.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:26

Picture from the scene

Police remain at the scene:

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 16:27

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that four men have been arrested following an alleged street fight.

A police spokesperson said: “At 10.40am today, police were called to a report of criminal damage of a vehicle and an alleged fight involving several males off Wortley Road, Armley.

“Officers attended and found damage to a vehicle and four males were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon is in place on Wortley Road, which will be lifted shortly.”

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 16:11

Buses being diverted

First Bus service 15 is being diverted due to the ongoing police incident.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 16:10

Police close street in Leeds due to ongoing incident

A street in Leeds is closed due to a police incident.

Officers have cordoned of Worley Road, Armley, and buses are being diverted away from the scene.

Our reporter Daniel Sheridan is heading down to the scene - and we have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information.

