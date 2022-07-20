Wortley Road, Armley, is closed to traffic – with buses being diverted away from the area.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed four men were arrested and a vehicle was damaged.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as police cordon off street in Armley
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:27
Scene remains cordered - more officers arrive
More officers have now arrived at the scene, according to our reporter Daniel Sheridan.
Cars and residents are being turned around and no-one is being let inside the police cordon.
Picture from the scene
Police remain at the scene:
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that four men have been arrested following an alleged street fight.
A police spokesperson said: “At 10.40am today, police were called to a report of criminal damage of a vehicle and an alleged fight involving several males off Wortley Road, Armley.
“Officers attended and found damage to a vehicle and four males were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon is in place on Wortley Road, which will be lifted shortly.”
Buses being diverted
First Bus service 15 is being diverted due to the ongoing police incident.
Police close street in Leeds due to ongoing incident
A street in Leeds is closed due to a police incident.
Officers have cordoned of Worley Road, Armley, and buses are being diverted away from the scene.
Our reporter Daniel Sheridan is heading down to the scene - and we have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information.